Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 641 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average is $74.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

