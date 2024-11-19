Vertex Planning Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,403 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,272 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,376,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after buying an additional 747,277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,488,000 after acquiring an additional 719,833 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $16,671,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.