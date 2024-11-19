Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CSL opened at $439.11 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $269.58 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $443.34 and a 200 day moving average of $423.07.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

