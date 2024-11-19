Vertex Planning Partners LLC Purchases 178 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ ESGU opened at $129.43 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $98.92 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
