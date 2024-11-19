W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,979,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,850 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 216.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 661,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after buying an additional 452,315 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 937,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,592,000 after buying an additional 369,525 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,480,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 88.9% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 738,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 347,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

