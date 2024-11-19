Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Expands By 7.1%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 38,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bank7 by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank7 by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 22.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $437.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank7 will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

