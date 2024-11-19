First City Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:IDEC)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:IDEC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEC opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF December (IDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

