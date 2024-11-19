First City Capital Management Inc. Has $265,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $774.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

