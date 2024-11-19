Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.420-2.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $673.4 billion-$675.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.6 billion.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

Shares of WMT opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $675.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $85.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

