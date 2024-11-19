SouthState Corp Has $39.38 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,932,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,927 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.7% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $39,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,602,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 677,623 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,471.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,859,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,335 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $204,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

