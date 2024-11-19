Vance Wealth Inc. Acquires 8,648 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DFIV stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

