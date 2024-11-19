Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after acquiring an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,143 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 40,317.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 726,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,361,000 after buying an additional 724,907 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,770,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,654,000 after acquiring an additional 496,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 18.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $375.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.65 and its 200 day moving average is $342.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

