Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.400-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brady also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.40-$4.70 EPS.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of Brady stock opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. Brady has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $377.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other Brady news, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $647,337.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,374. This trade represents a 46.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Shaller sold 21,128 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,590,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,895. The trade was a 17.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,262 shares of company stock worth $3,371,231. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

