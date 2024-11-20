Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $733,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,243,000 after purchasing an additional 45,137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Chart Industries by 509.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1,302.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $169.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.83 and its 200-day moving average is $138.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $176.16.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GTLS

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.