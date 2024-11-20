Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1,037.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,212 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $49.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.