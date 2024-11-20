Prospera Private Wealth LLC Takes $4.57 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after buying an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amphenol by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,601,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,022 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 69.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,564,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487,387 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 116.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,292 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.19. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,760. The trade was a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.