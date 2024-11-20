MWA Asset Management Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MWA Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of MWA Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $298.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.38 and a 12 month high of $314.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

