Commerce Bank Sells 363,199 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,803,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,199 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $65,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

GOVT stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

