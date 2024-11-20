Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,159 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.7% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,004,000 after buying an additional 1,737,364 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,826,000 after purchasing an additional 659,720 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,555,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,216,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

