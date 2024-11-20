Commerce Bank Has $71.33 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Commerce Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 843,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $71,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

