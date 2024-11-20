Contrasting Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) & Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bit Digital 0 0 2 1 3.33

Bit Digital has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.15%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining N/A N/A -133.06% Bit Digital 33.30% -1.48% -1.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million 5.48 -$11.58 million N/A N/A Bit Digital $86.85 million 3.83 -$13.89 million $0.06 67.17

Gryphon Digital Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bit Digital.

Volatility and Risk

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.79, suggesting that its share price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bit Digital beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

