Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Boosted by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

