Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJUGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.89. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $26.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.