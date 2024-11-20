Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.89. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $26.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
