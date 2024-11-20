GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.10, but opened at $57.45. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 5,231,938 shares traded.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,079,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

