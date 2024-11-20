Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.93 and a 12-month high of $101.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.