Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

