Vodafone Group Public Limited (VOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2423 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Vodafone Group Public has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. Vodafone Group Public has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vodafone Group Public to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

