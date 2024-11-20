Vodafone Group Public Limited (VOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2423 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Vodafone Group Public has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. Vodafone Group Public has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vodafone Group Public to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
