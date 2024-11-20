LMR Partners LLP Has $953,000 Stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

LMR Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,344 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBRK. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter worth $2,606,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,043,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth $15,111,000.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In related news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,140,812.80. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,512 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,462.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rubrik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Rubrik from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.65.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

