Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,998,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $55,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

