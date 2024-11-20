Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 258 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 166.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 395.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:XJH opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $192.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

