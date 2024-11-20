Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,775 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508,422 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 11,313.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,317,000 after buying an additional 41,027,134 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,207,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,229,000 after buying an additional 1,147,836 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,759,000 after buying an additional 280,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,779,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,115 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

