Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 80.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,619 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntrinsic LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EWU stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

