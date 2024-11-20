Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 763 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 843,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 46,646.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 811,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after buying an additional 809,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $23,275,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $135.17 and a twelve month high of $186.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.76.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

