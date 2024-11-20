BIP Wealth LLC Sells 2,909 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

BIP Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 63,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1594 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

