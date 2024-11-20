BIP Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,495 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 607.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.44.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $220.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $220.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.22 and its 200 day moving average is $177.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

