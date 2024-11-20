IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IBEX were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 6.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IBEX by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 4.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBEX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In related news, Director Group International L. Resource sold 59,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,188,343.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,375,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,771,035.70. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shuja Keen sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $124,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,891.04. The trade was a 4.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,502 shares of company stock worth $4,836,545. Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.76. IBEX Limited has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. IBEX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

