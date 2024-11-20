Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Boosted by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after buying an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,864,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,804,000 after purchasing an additional 96,266 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $744.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $736.19 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $969.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,032.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,099.55.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

