Jason P. Rhodes Sells 782 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 782 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $25,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,342.20. This trade represents a 4.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $140,666,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 69.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,026,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,239,000 after buying an additional 3,707,734 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after buying an additional 2,663,910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8,284.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,132,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DYN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

