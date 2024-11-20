Jason P. Rhodes Sells 782 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 782 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $25,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,342.20. This trade represents a 4.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.10.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DYN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
