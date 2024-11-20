Comparing Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) & NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO)

NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO – Get Free Report) and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NetObjects and Clearwater Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NetObjects alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetObjects 0 0 0 0 0.00 Clearwater Analytics 1 3 5 0 2.44

Clearwater Analytics has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. Given NetObjects’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NetObjects is more favorable than Clearwater Analytics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetObjects N/A N/A N/A Clearwater Analytics 0.21% 5.68% 4.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NetObjects and Clearwater Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NetObjects and Clearwater Analytics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clearwater Analytics $424.36 million 17.94 -$21.63 million $0.01 3,082.00

NetObjects has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clearwater Analytics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NetObjects shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clearwater Analytics beats NetObjects on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetObjects

(Get Free Report)

NetObjects Inc. provides web design software and templates. The company offers NetObjects Fusion, a web design software that enables to build, manage, and promote websites; and NetObjects Fusion Essentials, a free drag-and-drop website builder. It also provides NetObjects Mosaic, an online application for mobile website designing; and publishes website for photographers. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally. It offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. The company’s Clearwater Prism SaaS-based data and reporting platform for investment data delivers a range of product modules, including Prism reporting and statements, Prism connectors, Prism data ops, and Prism managed services. It also provides Clearwater JUMP that provides a modular front, middle and back office solution to investment managers, private banks, and insurer, as well as portfolio management and order management, unit-linked funds, tri-partite templates, and full trade life cycle solutions. In addition, the company offers Clearwater LPx, a full-service solution for private funds that delivers complete, timely, accurate, and consumable data for limited partnerships; and Clearwater MLx, a comprehensive mortgage loan investment solution that provides investors to drive growth and make informed decisions, oversight, and reporting capabilities for mortgage loan investments, as well as enhances risk reporting, servicer tracking, oversight, and accounting capabilities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for NetObjects Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetObjects and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.