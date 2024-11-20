Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 938 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $355,673,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12,574.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $329,585,000 after buying an additional 3,399,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,307,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $414,582,000 after buying an additional 2,298,921 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.43. 2,719,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,986,293. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.