BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $8.44. BingEx shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 4,027 shares.
BingEx Stock Down 8.0 %
About BingEx
BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.
