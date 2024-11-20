National Bankshares Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$149.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.09.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama stock traded down C$4.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$144.37. The company had a trading volume of 301,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$132.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$89.93 and a 52 week high of C$152.97.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total transaction of C$275,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

