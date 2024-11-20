Damon Inc. Seizes Revenue Opportunities in California’s Zero-Emission Motorcycle Mandates

Damon Inc., a leading maker of high-tech, high-performance motorcycles, is set to leverage new revenue opportunities following California’s recent introduction of Zero-Emission Motorcycle (ZEM) mandates. The company is listed on the Nasdaq under the trading symbol DMN.

California’s Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) program sets a precedent that Damon expects to capitalize on in the motorcycle industry through the ZEM program. With a focus on accelerating the transition to clean energy motorcycles, the ZEM program incentivizes manufacturers to surpass emission standards. Damon aims to solidify its position as an industry innovator through its participation in this program.

Under the ZEM mandates, Damon and other manufacturers exceeding regulatory emission requirements can earn ZEM credits, akin to the previous success seen by automakers in the ZEV program. These credits represent a new revenue stream that can be sold to manufacturers looking to meet standards, presenting Damon with a financially advantageous opportunity.

CEO of Damon, Jay Giraud, expressed enthusiasm for California’s proactive initiatives, highlighting the potential for sustained growth and further innovation as Damon progresses towards its next production milestone. By generating and selling ZEM credits, Damon stands to further its commitment to sustainability while embracing advancements in electric vehicle technology.

The ZEM initiatives align with California’s broader climate objectives by propelling the adoption of electric motorcycles. As the state aims for carbon neutrality by 2045, reducing emissions from motorcycles is crucial. The ZEM program provides a monetary incentive for companies to invest in and exceed emission standards using clean technology, furthering Damon’s dedication to enhancing sustainable transportation options.

Damon’s business model is positioned to profit from ZEM credits, reminiscent of Tesla’s experience with ZEV credits. Given Damon’s existing adherence to emission regulations with its electric motorcycles, the incremental cost associated with earning ZEM credits is minimal, indicating a potentially lucrative prospects. With California’s heightened attention on clean energy industries, Damon anticipates significant financial benefits from the ZEM program in the upcoming years.

By actively engaging with programs like ZEM, Damon solidifies its commitment to advancing electric motorcycle technology. The company aims to lead the industry in safety and sustainability, fostering an environment where innovation translates into environmental and financial gains.

This article is sourced from the recently released 8-K filed by Damon Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 20, 2024. For further information on Damon Inc.’s activities, refer to their filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, and filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission at www.sedarplus.ca.

