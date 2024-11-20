Payden & Rygel Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Payden & Rygel raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 208.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $117,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 52.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 80.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $267,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total value of $22,134,734.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,828,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831,554.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,338 shares of company stock worth $95,539,866. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.25. The company had a trading volume of 508,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,741. The firm has a market cap of $271.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.96 and a 52-week high of $242.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.