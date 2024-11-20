Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) Declares Stock Dividends for Fourth Quarter

Ramaco Resources, Inc., a Delaware-based company specializing in metallurgical coal operations, announced significant dividend declarations in its latest event on November 19, 2024. The company’s board of directors approved a stock dividend of $0.1375 per share of Class A common stock and $0.2364 per share of Class B common stock. These dividends are set to be payable in shares of the Company’s Class B common stock on December 16, 2024.

According to the recently issued press release, shareholders of record for each respective class of securities as of the close of Nasdaq on December 2, 2024, will qualify for these dividends. Each dividend will be paid in Class B common stock, with the number of shares to be issued per share being determined by dividing the dividend amount by the closing transaction price of the Class B common stock on the record date.

An important note is that no fractional shares will be issued in connection with the stock dividends. Instead, the company will pay the fair value of the fractions of a share in cash on December 16, 2024. The exact fair value will be determined based on the closing transaction price per share of the Class B common stock reported by Nasdaq on the record date.

These dividend payments reflect the company’s strategy to maintain financial flexibility and enhance shareholder value. By offering dividends in Class B common stock, Ramaco Resources aims to provide additional liquidity and respond effectively to potential market opportunities ahead.

Investors and shareholders are encouraged to keep abreast of the market developments and future announcements from Ramaco Resources for a clear understanding of their investment landscape moving forward.

The detailed information surrounding this event is available in the official press release issued by the company, which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K. It should be noted that the information provided in this disclosure does not hold the status of being “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor is it subject to incorporation by reference into any registration statement or other filed documents.

For further details, investors and interested parties are advised to refer to the official statements and updates directly from Ramaco Resources.

This news article is based on the 8-K SEC Filing of Ramaco Resources and the corresponding press release issued by the company on November 20, 2024.

