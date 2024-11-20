E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,837,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 2,022,051 shares.The stock last traded at $2.97 and had previously closed at $2.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth about $31,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,775,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,090 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $7,045,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,360,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,801,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,370 shares in the last quarter.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

