Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $30.66 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,052 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $30,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $109.13 and a one year high of $203.32. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.97 and a 200-day moving average of $173.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.