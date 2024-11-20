YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.60, but opened at $15.24. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 746,888 shares traded.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

