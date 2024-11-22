Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,868.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,136,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,506,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $35,134,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,240.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $949.99 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,361.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,318.48.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,611.80. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

