Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,503 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $113,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 103,814 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $266,541,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,706,000 after purchasing an additional 56,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 414,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.25.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,411.58. The trade was a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total transaction of $1,358,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 529,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,893,869.92. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,172 shares of company stock worth $38,023,255. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $519.54 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $411.15 and a one year high of $559.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $519.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

